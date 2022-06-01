LOOK: Kevin Durant Was Spotted At Dallas Wings-Los Angeles Sparks game

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was spotted sitting on the floor at Tuesday’s Dallas Wings-Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game. The Brooklyn Nets got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are now facing off with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The superstar forward had another excellent season averaging nearly 30 points per game on over 51% shooting from the field.

The 2014 NBA MVP is still one of the top ten players in the NBA, but the Nets had another shortcoming in the playoffs.

Last season, they lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks, and they got swept in the first-round by the Boston Celtics this season.

Durant and fellow star Kyrie Irving have not had the kind of success that everyone thought they would when they singed with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019.

Prior to the Nets, Durant had spent three seasons with the Golden State Warriros and they went to the NBA Finals all three times.

In 2017 and 2018, they won two straight titles, which are the only two championships that Durant has won during his legendary career.

