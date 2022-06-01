LOOK: Kevin Durant Was Spotted At Dallas Wings-Los Angeles Sparks game

Skip to main content

LOOK: Kevin Durant Was Spotted Here In Los Angeles

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was spotted sitting on the floor at Tuesday’s Dallas Wings-Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game. The Brooklyn Nets got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are now facing off with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets was seen sitting on the floor at Tuesday’s WNBA game between the Dallas Wings and Los Angeles Sparks.  

The superstar forward had another excellent season averaging nearly 30 points per game on over 51% shooting from the field.  

The 2014 NBA MVP is still one of the top ten players in the NBA, but the Nets had another shortcoming in the playoffs.   

Last season, they lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks, and they got swept in the first-round by the Boston Celtics this season. 

Durant and fellow star Kyrie Irving have not had the kind of success that everyone thought they would when they singed with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019. 

Prior to the Nets, Durant had spent three seasons with the Golden State Warriros and they went to the NBA Finals all three times. 

In 2017 and 2018, they won two straight titles, which are the only two championships that Durant has won during his legendary career. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

