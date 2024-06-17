Wings Star Arike Ogunbowale to Miss Monday's Game vs. Lynx
One of the WNBA's top scorers will be sidelined on Monday night because of an injury. Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale will miss Monday's contest against the Minnesota Lynx because of soreness in her Achilles.
Monday, the Wings released a statement saying Ogunbowale will miss the game against the Lynx. It will be the first contest she has missed this season.
"Following shoot-around this morning at Target Center in Minneapolis, Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale was ruled out for tonight's game against the Minnesota Lynx," the statement read. "Ogunbowale has been dealing with soreness in her Achilles and is considered day-to-day."
Ogunbowale currently ranks second in the WNBA in scoring, averaging 24.9 points per game. She's also proven to be one of the top defenders in the league, averaging 2.9 steals per contest, the best mark in the WNBA.
Ogunbowale is also averaging 5.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 35.3% from the field this season. Dallas has struggled to turn her success into wins, sitting at just 3-9 on the year.
The Lynx enter Monday's matchup with a 10-3 record. This marks the second matchup in a four-game series between the two teams. The Lynx defeated the Wings 87-76 on June 2. Ogunbowale scored a team-high 21 points in that outing.
Ogunbowale is a three-time WNBA All-Star and is well on her way to receiving that honor for a fourth consecutive season.
Monday's game between Dallas and Minnesota is scheduled for an 8 p.m. ET tipoff. The game is available on WNBA League Pass.