Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Damian Lillard And The Portland Trail Blazers Pick Up Big Win Over The Chicago Bulls On Wednesday Night
    Publish date:

    Damian Lillard And The Portland Trail Blazers Pick Up Big Win Over The Chicago Bulls On Wednesday Night

    The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.
    Author:

    The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

    The Portland Trail Blazers picked up a much needed win over the Chicago Bulls in Oregon on Wednesday night. 

    Damian Lillard had been questionable for the game after missing their last contest, but was active and played 40 minutes scoring 22 points, grabbing four rebounds and dishing out ten assists. 

    The win improves the Trail Blazers to .500 on the season with an 8-8 record, and the loss drops the red-hot Bulls to 10-5. 

    Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan combined to score 69 points for the Bulls, but their performances were not enough to get the win. 

    After making the Western Conference Finals in 2019, the Trail Blazers have exited the playoffs in the first round in each of the last two seasons. 

    Meanwhile, the Bulls have not made the playoffs since 2017, and were 31-41 last season, but appear to be a team that will make the playoffs this season. 

    The Trail Blazers will host the Philadelphia 76ers in their next game, and the Bulls will continue their road trip against the Nuggets in Denver. 

    USATSI_17183668_168388303_lowres
    News

    Damian Lillard And The Portland Trail Blazers Pick Up Big Win Over The Chicago Bulls

    39 seconds ago
    USATSI_17068533_168388303_lowres
    News

    Tristan Thompson Had A Lot To Say After The Sacramento Kings Lost To The Minnesota Timberwolves

    22 minutes ago
    USATSI_17183429_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Lonzo Ball Play Incredible Defense On Damian Lillard In The Bulls-Trail Blazers Game

    23 minutes ago
    USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres-3
    News

    The New York Knicks Are Still Paying This Player

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17183192_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Cole Anthony Tweeted After The Magic Beat The Knicks

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15893324_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: After Getting Blown Out By The Warriors It's Time For The Nets To Move Kyrie Irving

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16961616_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Nets

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16960502_168388303_lowres
    News

    Chicago Bulls' Starting Lineup Against The Portland Trail Blazers

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16008968_168388303_lowres
    News

    Damian Lillard's Official Injury Status For Bulls-Trail Blazers Game On Wednesday

    4 hours ago