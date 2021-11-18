Damian Lillard And The Portland Trail Blazers Pick Up Big Win Over The Chicago Bulls

The Portland Trail Blazers picked up a much needed win over the Chicago Bulls in Oregon on Wednesday night.

Damian Lillard had been questionable for the game after missing their last contest, but was active and played 40 minutes scoring 22 points, grabbing four rebounds and dishing out ten assists.

The win improves the Trail Blazers to .500 on the season with an 8-8 record, and the loss drops the red-hot Bulls to 10-5.

Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan combined to score 69 points for the Bulls, but their performances were not enough to get the win.

After making the Western Conference Finals in 2019, the Trail Blazers have exited the playoffs in the first round in each of the last two seasons.

Meanwhile, the Bulls have not made the playoffs since 2017, and were 31-41 last season, but appear to be a team that will make the playoffs this season.

The Trail Blazers will host the Philadelphia 76ers in their next game, and the Bulls will continue their road trip against the Nuggets in Denver.