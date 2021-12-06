Here's What Damian Lillard Tweeted About The Las Vegas Raiders
All-Star point guard Damian Lillard sent out a tweet about the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
It's no surprise that Lillard is a Raiders fan, because he is from Oakland, California, where the team used to play.
On Sunday, the Raiders lost to the Washington Football Team 17-15 in Nevada.
Meanwhile, Lillard is currently missing time due to an abdominal injury (see tweet below from the Trail Blazers).
The Trail Blazers are currently 11-13 in their first 24 games of the 2021-22 season, and got blown out by the Boston Celtics on Saturday 145-117 in Oregon.
They will play their next game on Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers at home.
In the last two seasons, the Trail Blazers have lost in the first round of the playoffs.
