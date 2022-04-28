Damian Lillard Sent A Message To His Critics On Twitter

The 2021-22 season was a mess for the Portland Trail Blazers, as they missed the playoffs for the first-time since 2013 and have seemed to enter a “rebuild” phase.

CJ McCollum, Norman Powell and Robert Covington were all traded this season, Jusuf Nurkic is a free agent entering the offseason and uncertainty surrounding All-Star Damian Lillard’s future in Portland remains.

Dating back to last offseason, Lillard has made his intentions to remain with the Trail Blazers very clear and on Wednesday, he sent a clear message on Twitter to those disrespecting him and his franchise.

For months now, NBA fans on Twitter have been photoshopping Lillard on other teams amidst all the speculation and rumors being created that he may be traded in the offseason.

Lillard’s response on Wednesday seemed to be very straight forward to those saying he should leave Portland.

Since being drafted 6th overall in 2012 by the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard has been an All-Star six different times and has led Portland to seven winning seasons and eight different playoff appearances.

Coming off of an abdominal injury that only allowed him to play in 29 games this year, Lillard should be ready to go in terms of participating in full workouts this offseason in preparation for the 2022-23 season with all indications pointing towards him once again being the leader of the Portland Trail Blazers.

