Here's What Damian Lillard Tweeted After The Warriors Won Game 1

Damian Lillard sent out a tweet after the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1.

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies played an absolute thriller on Sunday afternoon in Tennessee.

The Game 1 contest of their second-round playoff series was a back-and-forth affair that saw many lead changes, and All-Star Draymond Green thrown out for a questionable flagrant 2 foul call.

After the 117-116 win for the Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard sent out a tweet.

Lillard's tweet said: "Championship resilience."

The Warriors went into halftime trailing, and Green had just gotten ejected before the break.

They then had a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter that they blew, and still were able to come back and hold on for the win.

Ja Morant, who led all scorers with 34 points, had a chance to win at the buzzer, but failed to complete the attempt.

As for Lillard, he endured a tough season with the Trail Blazers; he was injured for a large chunk of the year, they traded his long-time star teammate C.J. McCollum and they missed the NBA Playoffs.

The furtherest Lillard has ever gone in the playoffs is the 2019 Western Conference Finals, but they were swept by the Warriros.

