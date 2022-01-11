Here's What Damian Lillard Tweeted After The Trail Blazers Beat The Nets
The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Brooklyn Nets 114-108 in Oregon on Monday night, and after the game Damian Lillard sent out a tweet.
The post from Lillard can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
Lillard's tweet said: "Great win fellas… I see you big Ant @AnferneeSimons"
Lillard did not play in the game, and is currently out due to an abdominal injury.
However, the Trail Blazers were led by Anfernee Simons, who went off for 23 points, six rebounds and 11 assists in the game.
The Trail Blazers are playing without their two best players (Lillard and C.J. McCollum), and are 16-24 on the season, which is the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
Simons at 22-years-old has been a nice surprise for them during a season that has not had a lot of positives.
As for the Nets, they fell to 25-14, but are still the second seed int he Eastern Conference.
