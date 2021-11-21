Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Damian Lillard's Injury Status For 76ers-Trail Blazers Game
    Publish date:

    Damian Lillard is going to be a game-time decision for Saturday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers.
    Author:

    The Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night in Oregon, and for the game they could be without their best player. 

    All-Star point guard Damian Lillard will be a game-time decision with an abdominal injury. 

    The status of Lillard for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Trail Blazers made the Western Conference Finals in 2019, and got swept by the Golden State Warriors. 

    Since then, they have lost in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, and are 8-8 in their first 16 games of the new season. 

    As for the 76ers, they have yet to have All-Star Ben Simmons this season, but are still 9-7 in their first 16 games.  

    More on the Philadelphia 76ers can be read here. 

    USATSI_17075932_168388303_lowres
