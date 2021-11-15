Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers Game On Monday

The Portland Trail Blazers may be without All-Star point guard Damian Lillard when they host the Toronto Raptors on Monday night in Oregon.

The superstar is listed as questionable for the game, and his status can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Trail Blazers are off to a slow start to the new season with a 6-8 record.

After making the Western Conference Finals in 2019, they have lost in the first round of the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, and hired first-year head coach Chauncey Billups.

They have a solid roster with players such as C.J. McCollum to help Lillard carry the load offensively, but they have never been able to truly get over the hump.

As for the Raptors, they come into the game with a 7-7 record.

More on the Toronto Raptors can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball