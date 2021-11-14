Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Nuggets Game On Sunday

Publish date:
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Nuggets Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets on Sunday.
The Portland Trail Blazers are playing the Denver Nuggets in Colorado on Sunday night, and they will be without their best player for the game.
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the game due to injury, and his status for the game on Sunday can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Trail Blazers are off to a slow start to the season with a 6-7 record and Lillard has struggled shooting the ball.
Playing the Nuggets is no easy task even with their superstar point guard, but without him it will be an uphill challenge.
Nikola Jokic won the MVP last season, and is off to another great start this season, and the Nuggets are 8-4 on the season.
At home in Denver they have a 6-1 record.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- CELTICS COLLAPSE AGAINST CAVS: The Cavs have been one of the biggest surprises to start the NBA season. If the playoffs began on Sunday, they would be a playoff team. They overcame a 19-point deficit in the third quarter on Saturday night to storm back and beat the Celtics in Cleveland. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.