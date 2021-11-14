Publish date:
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Nuggets Game On Sunday
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets on Sunday.
The Portland Trail Blazers are playing the Denver Nuggets in Colorado on Sunday night, and they will be without their best player for the game.
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the game due to injury, and his status for the game on Sunday can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Trail Blazers are off to a slow start to the season with a 6-7 record and Lillard has struggled shooting the ball.
Playing the Nuggets is no easy task even with their superstar point guard, but without him it will be an uphill challenge.
Nikola Jokic won the MVP last season, and is off to another great start this season, and the Nuggets are 8-4 on the season.
At home in Denver they have a 6-1 record.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- THE RICKY RUBIO SHOW AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN: Ricky Rubio has been in the NBA for over a decade and hadn't done what he did on Sunday against the Knicks in New York City at Madison Square Garden. The Cavs picked up a big road win and have been one of the biggest surprises in all of the NBA this season, and Rubio had a career-high in points. CLICK HERE.
- NEW YORK KNICKS ANNOUNCE NEW UNIFORMS: The New York Knicks released their new City Edition Uniforms for the 2021-22 season last week. The jerseys look great, but what is even better is that the Knicks are an excellent basketball team right now. CLICK HERE.