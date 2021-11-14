Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Nuggets Game On Sunday
    Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets on Sunday.
    The Portland Trail Blazers are playing the Denver Nuggets in Colorado on Sunday night, and they will be without their best player for the game. 

    Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the game due to injury, and his status for the game on Sunday can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Trail Blazers are off to a slow start to the season with a 6-7 record and Lillard has struggled shooting the ball. 

    Playing the Nuggets is no easy task even with their superstar point guard, but without him it will be an uphill challenge. 

    Nikola Jokic won the MVP last season, and is off to another great start this season, and the Nuggets are 8-4 on the season. 

    At home in Denver they have a 6-1 record. 

