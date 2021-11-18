Skip to main content
    November 18, 2021
    Damian Lillard's Official Injury Status For Bulls-Trail Blazers Game On Wednesday
    Damian Lillard will be active for Wednesday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers.
    Damian Lillard will play in Wednesday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers. 

    He had been questionable for the game with an abdominal injury, but is active and his status can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    Lillard and the Trail Blazers have been off to a slow start to the season with a 7-8 record, and the All-Star point guard is shooting just 27.9% from the three-point range. 

    As for the Bulls, they have been off to an incredible start to the season (10-4) and are the second seed in the Eastern Conference. 

    Their new additions of DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball have fit in with Zach LaVine seamlessly. 

    They have not been to the NBA Playoffs since 2017, but that appears likely to change this season. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma tweeted about their winning streak. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

