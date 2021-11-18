Damian Lillard's Official Injury Status For Bulls-Trail Blazers Game On Wednesday

Damian Lillard will play in Wednesday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers.

He had been questionable for the game with an abdominal injury, but is active and his status can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Lillard and the Trail Blazers have been off to a slow start to the season with a 7-8 record, and the All-Star point guard is shooting just 27.9% from the three-point range.

As for the Bulls, they have been off to an incredible start to the season (10-4) and are the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

Their new additions of DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball have fit in with Zach LaVine seamlessly.

They have not been to the NBA Playoffs since 2017, but that appears likely to change this season.

Related stories on NBA basketball