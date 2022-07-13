Skip to main content
2 New Celtics Players Send Out Viral Tweets

Danilo Gallinari and Malcolm Brogdon have both officially joined the Boston Celtics.

On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics officially announced the acquisitions of veterans Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari. 

The Celtics signed Gallinari in free agency, and made a trade with the Indiana Pacers for Brogdon.  

The two players each sent out several tweets that have gone viral since the announcement became official. 

Gallinari: "The easiest choice. It has been a special day for me and a big result for my career. Now it's time to make this new season special as well. #Celtics #Boston #NBA #PressConference"

Brogdon posted two photos of himself with his new Celtics jersey, and the post has over 22,000 likes on Twitter.  

The Celtics had a fantastic season last year making it all the way to the NBA Finals. 

They beat the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks in the first two rounds, and then beat the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference.  

In the Finals, they lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in six games. 

However, the season was still a massive success, because they finally made it out of the Conference Finals. 

They had previously been eliminated in the Conference Finals three times in the previous five seasons. 

Brogdon was the Rookie of The Year in 2016 with the Bucks, and averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game last season for the Pacers. 

As for Gallinari, he is a 33-year-old veteran forward, who has career averages of 15.6 points per game on on 38.2% shooting from the three-point range. 

He's spent the last two season with the Atlanta Hawks. 

