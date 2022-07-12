Skip to main content
Former NBA 5th Overall Pick Signs With New Team

Dante Exum has signed with KK Partizan NIS in Serbia. Exum was the fifth overall pick by the Utah Jazz in the 2014 NBA Draft. He's also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On July 10, KK Partizan NIS (a basketball club in Serbia) announced that they have signed former NBA player Dante Exum. 

Exum was the fifth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz. 

He had been seen as a guard who had star potential, but in the NBA he never truly broke out into being more than a role player. 

Unfortunately, he also dealt with injuries over the duration of his time in the NBA that stopped him from ever reaching his full potential. 

In 2018, ESPN's Bobby Marks tweeted: "Dante Exum has certainly given us a glimpse of what the future holds when he’s healthy. It’s just a shame that he can’t shake the injury bug."

After being drafted as a 19-year-old, he spent part of six seasons with Utah (in 2015-16 he missed the entire season due to a knee injury), before being traded during the 2019-20 regular season to the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

He then spent part of two seasons with the Cavs. 

Overall, his career averages in the NBA are 5.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. 

He did get to play in 17 playoff games for the Jazz (in 2017 and 2018), and averaged 4.9 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. 

The way his NBA career went was very unfortunate, but he is still just 26-years-old, so he could easily have a very impressive career overseas or even make a return to the NBA. 

In 2021-22, he played for Barcelona. 

