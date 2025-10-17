Dariq Whitehead Stat Projections Show What OKC Thunder Could Expect
Dariq Whitehead wasn’t on the NBA free agency market for long.
The young veteran will be joining the NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, for the 2025-2026 NBA season.
The former first-rounder out of Duke joins just his second team since landing in the NBA.
via @MikeAScotto: The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed Dariq Whitehead. In 20 games for the Brooklyn Nets last season, Whitehead averaged 5.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 12.3 minutes per game.
2025-2026 Season Projection for Dariq Whitehead
At just 21, Whitehead has plenty of growing to do as a player at the pro level. He lands in a favorable situation, where the Thunder are not only competitive, but they are young, and very much proven in the player development field.
According to Basketball Reference’s season projection (per 36), Whitehead is predicted to knock down shots at a 44 percent rate from the field. From three, he could average 43 percent. Throughout his career, Whitehead averaged 43 percent from deep, taking 3.5 attempts per game. His pro averages have been right on part with his college value
Entering college, Whitehead was one of the best players in the nation. He was top-three across all major recruiting platforms as a five-star recruit. Whitehead went to Duke for one season, where he came off the bench for most of his stint (he started just 7 games).
During a 28-game run at Duke, Whitehead saw the court for 20.1 minutes per game. The freshman shot 40 percent from the field and knocked down 41 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. He averaged 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.
In 2023, the Brooklyn Nets spent their 22nd overall pick to take on Whitehead. The New Jersey native appeared in just a couple of games during his rookie effort with Brooklyn. He saw the court more at the G League level, playing for the Long Island Nets.
Last season, Whitehead continued to just see limited action for Brooklyn. He came off the bench for 20 games. Whitehead averaged 12.3 minutes of action. He shot 40 percent from the field and knocked down 44 percent of his threes. The second-year forward produced 5.7 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.
As the Nets’ 2025 preseason played out, Whitehead became one of three players who needed to get waived before they submit their opening-night roster. He was let go alongside Drew Timme.
Fortunately for Whitehead, he wasn’t on the open market for long. The Thunder picked up the young veteran. It’s unclear what his contract currently looks like.