Skip to main content
Dave Portnoy's Viral Tweet During Game 5 Of The NBA Finals

Dave Portnoy's Viral Tweet During Game 5 Of The NBA Finals

Dave Portnoy sent out a tweet during Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

Dave Portnoy sent out a tweet during Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

Dave Portnoy sent out a tweet during Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night, and the post is going viral on Twitter.

The series is currently tied up at 2-2, so whoever wins on Monday night will have a 3-2 lead going into Game 6 on Thursday night at the TD Garden in Boston. 

This is the sixth time that the Golden State Warriors have been to the Finals in the last eight seasons, while the Boston Celtics are in the Finals for the first time since 2010. 

Each team is 1-1 so far at home during the series. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18513103_168388303_lowres
News

Dave Portnoy's Viral Tweet During Game 5 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_18533088_168388303_lowres
News

Clippers Star Sends Out Tweet During Game 5

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_7950300_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Dwyane Wade Tweeted During Game 5

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_18468793_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Jordan Poole's Buzzer Beater In Game 5

By Ben Stinar30 minutes ago
USATSI_17806132_168388303_lowres
News

Kyle Kuzma's Bold Tweet About Andrew Wiggins During Game 5

By Ben Stinar41 minutes ago
USATSI_18532675_168388303_lowres
News

2 Very Special Guests At Game 5 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar48 minutes ago
USATSI_18532677_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Steph Curry's Ridiculous Shot In Game 5

By Ben Stinar58 minutes ago
USATSI_18532385_168388303_lowres
News

2 NBA Stars Tweeted About Draymond Green During Game 5

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_11133893_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Check Out Jayson Tatum's Outfit Before Game 5

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago