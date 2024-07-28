Dawn Staley Says Improved Caitlin Clark More Deserving of Olympic Team Consideration
If the United States Women's Basketball National Team selection committee was granted a redo, Caitlin Clark might have landed a spot on the roster. South Carolina women's coach and USA Basketball committee member Dawn Staley says that the Indiana Fever rookie has proven herself in a short time since joining the WNBA.
Clark was not one of the 12 players selected to represent the United States in the 2024 Paris Olympics this season. But Staley told NBC's Mike Tirico might be different if the selection process occurred in June.
Staley said Clark's early-season struggles kept her off the team. However, her recent success would be reason for reconsideration.
"As a committee member, you're charged with putting together the best team of players, the best talent" Staley said. "Caitlin is just a rookie in the WNBA. Wasn't playing bad, but wasn't playing like she's playing now.
"If we had to do it all over again — the way that she's playing — she would be in really high consideration of making the team, because she is playing head-and-shoulders above a lot of people. Shooting the ball extremely well, she is an elite passer, she's just got a great basketball IQ. And, she's a little more seasoned in the pro game than she was two months ago."
Clark had some troubles with turnovers in the first month of the season. But since then, she's really dialed it in. She became the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double, scoring 19 points, dishing out 13 assists and grabbing 12 rebounds in the Fever's win over the New York Liberty on July 6.
Right before the WNBA All-Star Game, Clark set a single-game assist record, dishing out 19 assists in a loss to the Dallas Wings. She's also the league's current passing leader, averaging 8.2 assists per game.
Clark is also averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per contest. She has twice been named the WNBA Rookie of the Month, receiving the honors in May and July.
While many were upset that Clark was left off the U.S. Olympic Team, she didn't seem too bothered. She's still hopeful to be part of the squad when the next Olympics rolls around in 2028.
"Honestly, no disappointment. I think it just gives you something to work for. That's a dream. Hopefully, one day I can be there," Clark said. "I think it's just a little more motivation. You remember that. Hopefully in four years, when it comes back around I can be there.
"I'm excited for the girls that are on the team. I know it's the most competitive team in the world and I know it could've gone either way — me being on the team, me not being on the team. So, I'm excited for them. I'm gonna be rooting for them to win gold. I was a kid who grew up watching the Olympics, so, yeah, it'll be fun watching them."
It just adds more fuel to Clark's fire moving forward.