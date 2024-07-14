Dawn Staley Shouts Out Fever's Aliyah Boston Following Career Performance
Aliyah Boston got a shoutout from her former South Carolina coach Dawn Staley on Sunday. It came after the Indiana Fever forward posted a double-double in the first half of the team's game against the Minnesota Lynx.
Boston, now a two-time WNBA All-Star, finished the half with 11 points and 10 rebounds. She finished the game with a career-high 16 rebounds to go along with 17 points, four blocks and two assists. Boston also made eight-of-11 shots from the floor.
The Fever defeated the Lynx 81-74 to improve to 11-14 on the year.
"Easy like Sunday morning but it's afternoon for (Aliyah Boston) double-double," Staley wrote on Twitter. "I see you WNBA All-Star!"
Boston played for Staley at South Carolina from 2019-23. Across her four seasons with the Gamecocks, Boston averaged 14.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.
She won one national championship (2022) while in Columbia.
This season, Boston is averaging 13.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 blocks per game. She was named a WNBA All-Star for a second consecutive season.
Last year, the former South Carolina star was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year after averaging 14. 5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.
Boston's double-double on Sunday marked her second consecutive double-double. She has also recorded three double-doubles in her last five games.
Staley is always supportive of her former players, often giving them shoutouts on social media after big performances. She seems to keep strong connections with so many former South Carolina superstars.