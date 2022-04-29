Skip to main content

Here's What Deandre Ayton Tweeted After The Suns Eliminated The Pelicans

Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns eliminated the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 6 on Thursday evening.

The Phoenix Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series by a score of 115-109 on Thursday evening in Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center.  

The win for the Suns clinched the series 4-2, and they will now advance to the second-round of the playoffs.  

As for the Pelicans, they fought hard, but the loss sends them home for the 2022 offseason with a lot of optimism for next season.  

On Friday, Suns star center Deandre Ayton sent out two tweets with four photos.  

Ayton was the first overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of the University of Arizona, and he has been a huge part of their success the last two seasons. 

Last year, the Suns made the NBA Finals, and this year they finished with the best record in the entire NBA.  

As for the Pelicans, they were able to make the playoffs (and win two games) after starting out their season just 1-12.

Not to mention they also have played the entire season with out 2019 first overall pick Zion Williamson, who was an All-Star in 2021.  

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 5: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 5 to get the series back in their favor (3-2). After the game, superstar point guard Chris Paul met with the media. Game 6 will be played in New Orleans on Thursday evening. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16223379_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Deandre Ayton Tweeted After The Suns Eliminated The Pelicans

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_18010148_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Duke Star Freshman Being Linked To San Antonio Spurs Ahead Of 2022 NBA Draft

By Brett Siegel14 minutes ago
USATSI_18133308_168388303_lowres
News

What's Next For New Orleans Pelicans Heading Into NBA Offseason?

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_17988207_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Here's What Stephen A. Smith Said About The Brooklyn Nets

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18153301_168388303_lowres
Rumors

WHAT? Former NBA Star Thinks Kevin Durant Should Request A Trade

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17988985_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: Donovan Mitchell Should Request A Trade To These 2 Teams

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17459229_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jordan Clarkson Tweeted After Getting Eliminated

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18159365_168388303_lowres
News

Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns Denies Report Of Player-Only Meeting

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago
USATSI_17976169_168388303_lowres
News

JUST IN: Zion Williamson Said This About A Possible Contract Extension

By Brett Siegel6 hours ago