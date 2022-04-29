Here's What Deandre Ayton Tweeted After The Suns Eliminated The Pelicans

Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns eliminated the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 6 on Thursday evening.

The Phoenix Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series by a score of 115-109 on Thursday evening in Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center.

The win for the Suns clinched the series 4-2, and they will now advance to the second-round of the playoffs.

As for the Pelicans, they fought hard, but the loss sends them home for the 2022 offseason with a lot of optimism for next season.

On Friday, Suns star center Deandre Ayton sent out two tweets with four photos.

Ayton was the first overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of the University of Arizona, and he has been a huge part of their success the last two seasons.

Last year, the Suns made the NBA Finals, and this year they finished with the best record in the entire NBA.

As for the Pelicans, they were able to make the playoffs (and win two games) after starting out their season just 1-12.

Not to mention they also have played the entire season with out 2019 first overall pick Zion Williamson, who was an All-Star in 2021.

