Deandre Ayton's Official Status For Celtics-Suns Game

The Phoenix Suns will be without 2020 number one overall pick Deandre Ayton when they host the Boston Celtics in Arizona on Friday night.

The status of Ayton for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Ayton was ruled out for the game due to illness.

The Suns are also without Devin Booker for the game, who is still dealing with a hamstring injury.

Coming into the game, the Suns (20-4) are the second seed in the Western Conference, and are just a half-game back of the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the entire NBA.

As for the Celtics, they come into the game with a 13-13 record in their first 26 games of the season.

