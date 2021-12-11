Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Deandre Ayton's Official Status For Celtics-Suns Game
    Publish date:

    Deandre Ayton's Official Status For Celtics-Suns Game

    Deandre Ayton has been ruled out for the game between the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns.
    Author:

    Deandre Ayton has been ruled out for the game between the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns.

    The Phoenix Suns will be without 2020 number one overall pick Deandre Ayton when they host the Boston Celtics in Arizona on Friday night.   

    The status of Ayton for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.   

    Ayton was ruled out for the game due to illness.     

    The Suns are also without Devin Booker for the game, who is still dealing with a hamstring injury.  

    Coming into the game, the Suns (20-4) are the second seed in the Western Conference, and are just a half-game back of the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the entire NBA.  

    As for the Celtics, they come into the game with a 13-13 record in their first 26 games of the season.  

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_16223065_168388303_lowres
    News

    Deandre Ayton's Official Status For Celtics-Suns Game

    57 seconds ago
    USATSI_15993361_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Trail Blazers Should Trade Damian Lillard To The Nets For Kyrie Irving

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17099784_168388303_lowres
    News

    Bucks And Rockets Starting Lineups

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_11475341_168388303_lowres
    News

    Cavs And Timberwolves Starting Lineups

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17004992_168388303_lowres
    News

    New York Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Toronto Raptors

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17028134_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    George Hill's Status For Bucks-Rockets Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16949604
    Injuries

    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Rockets Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_12842113_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Chicago Bulls Have Signed A Former Golden State Warriors Star

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17308270_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Kyle Kuzma Give A Fan The Middle Finger In The Wizards-Pistons Game

    1 hour ago