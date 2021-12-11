Publish date:
Deandre Ayton's Official Status For Celtics-Suns Game
Deandre Ayton has been ruled out for the game between the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns.
The Phoenix Suns will be without 2020 number one overall pick Deandre Ayton when they host the Boston Celtics in Arizona on Friday night.
The status of Ayton for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Ayton was ruled out for the game due to illness.
The Suns are also without Devin Booker for the game, who is still dealing with a hamstring injury.
Coming into the game, the Suns (20-4) are the second seed in the Western Conference, and are just a half-game back of the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the entire NBA.
As for the Celtics, they come into the game with a 13-13 record in their first 26 games of the season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.