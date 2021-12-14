Deandre Ayton's Official Status For Suns-Clippers Game

The Phoenix Suns are in California to play the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday evening, which is a rematch of their Western Conference Finals matchup last season that the Suns won in six games to advance to the NBA Finals.

For the game on Monday evening, the Suns will be without their center Deandre Ayton who is dealing with an illness, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Suns come into the game on fire to start the season at 21-4 in their first 25 games and had an 18-game winning streak earlier in the season.

They had actually started the season 1-3.

As for the Clippers they are 15-12 in their first 27 games of the season.

