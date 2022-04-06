Deandre Ayton's Status For Suns-Clippers Game
Deandre Ayton has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers.
The Phoenix Suns are in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will be without their star center Deandre Ayton.
The former first overall pick has been ruled out due to an ankle injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Suns enter the game as the best team in the NBA with a 63-16 record in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.