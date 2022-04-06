Deandre Ayton's Status For Suns-Clippers Game

The Phoenix Suns are in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will be without their star center Deandre Ayton.

The former first overall pick has been ruled out due to an ankle injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Suns enter the game as the best team in the NBA with a 63-16 record in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball