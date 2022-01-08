Deandre Ayton's Status For Heat-Suns Game
Deandre Ayton is listed as active for the game between the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Saturday night.
The Phoenix Suns come into Saturday night with the best record in the entire NBA at 30-8 in 38 games played this season.
They are the top seed in the Western Conference, and have a one-game lead over the Golden State Warriors.
On Saturday, they will host the Miami Heat in Arizona, and for the game they will have one of their best players available.
2018 first overall pick Deandre Ayton is listed as active, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Ayton had previously missed the last six games after being in health and safety protocols, so Saturday will be his first time playing in quite some time.
The Suns are currently on a three-game winning streak.
