Deandre Ayton's Status For Celtics-Suns Game
Denadre Ayton is listed as questionable for the game between the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns.
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Boston Celtics in Arizona on Friday evening, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.
Deandre Ayton is listed as questionable for the game with an illness, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Suns come into the game at 20-4, which is just a half-game back of the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the entire NBA.
The two teams played each other last week with each team winning on their home floor.
Since the Warriors have the night off, if the Suns beat the Celtics they will tie the Warriors for the best record in the NBA and the top seed in the Western Conference.
