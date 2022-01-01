Dejounte Murray's Status For Spurs-Pistons Game

Dejounte Murray has been ruled out for the game between the San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons in Michigan on Saturday evening.

The Spurs guard has been out for the team's last three games due to health and safety protocols, and he is out for Saturday's game due to conditioning.

Coming into the game on Saturday, the Spurs are 14-20 in 34 games, and are the tenth seed in the Western Conference, which would be good for the final play-in tournament spot if the playoffs were to begin on this day.

They are 7-10 in their 17 games on the road this season, and 5-5 in their last ten games overall.

As for the Pistons, they are 5-28, which is the worst record in the entire NBA and the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference.

