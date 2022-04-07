Dejounte Murray's Status For Spurs-Timberwolves game
Dejounte Murray has been ruled out for Thursday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves.
The San Antonio Spurs are in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Thursday evening, but for the game they will remain without star guard Dejounte Murray.
The All-Star remains out due to an illness, and his status for the night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Spurs are the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 34-45 record in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season.
