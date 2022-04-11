Skip to main content
Dejounte Murray's Status For Spurs-Mavs Game

Dejounte Murray will be available for Sunday's contest between the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks.

The San Antonio Spurs are in Dallas to face off with the Mavericks on Sunday evening, and for the game they will have their best player Dejounte Murray available.

The All-Star guard had missed the last fives games, but is not on the injury report for Sunday, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

He will play limited minutes in the game, but the good news for the Spurs is that he is back available to play. 

The Spurs are the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 34-47 record in 81 games. 

