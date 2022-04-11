Dejounte Murray's Status For Spurs-Mavs Game
Dejounte Murray will be available for Sunday's contest between the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks.
The San Antonio Spurs are in Dallas to face off with the Mavericks on Sunday evening, and for the game they will have their best player Dejounte Murray available.
The All-Star guard had missed the last fives games, but is not on the injury report for Sunday, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
He will play limited minutes in the game, but the good news for the Spurs is that he is back available to play.
The Spurs are the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 34-47 record in 81 games.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.