Publish date:
Dejounte Murray's Status For Spurs-Pistons Game
Dejounte Murray has been ruled out for Saturday's game in Michigan against the Detroit Pistons.
Dejounte Murray has been ruled out for the game between the San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons in Michigan on Saturday evening.
The Spurs guard has been out for the team's last three games due to health and safety protocols, and he is out for Saturday's game due to conditioning.
Coming into the game on Saturday, the Spurs are 14-20 in 34 games, and are the tenth seed in the Western Conference, which would be good for the final play-in tournament spot if the playoffs were to begin on this day.
They are 7-10 in their 17 games on the road this season, and 5-5 in their last ten games overall.
As for the Pistons, they are 5-28, which is the worst record in the entire NBA and the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.