DeMar DeRozan's Viral Quote After The Bulls Lost To The Bucks

VIRAL: DeMar DeRozan's Quote After The Bulls Lost To The Bucks
DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 on Monday evening.
The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks played an entertaining Game 1 in which the Bucks came away victorious by a score of 93-86 on Sunday evening.
DeMar DeRozan shot just 6/25 from the field, yet the Bulls had a lead late in the third quarter, and were close the entire fourth quarter.
Therefore, the loss had to be inspiring in some respects considering their All-Star guard played horrible.
After the loss, DeRozan had a quote that went viral across social media.
The Bulls will get another chance to grab a game on the road when they play Game 2 on Tuesday evening in Milwaukee.
