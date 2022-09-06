Skip to main content
DeMar DeRozan And Zach LaVine's NBA 2K23 Ratings Revealed

DeMar DeRozan is ranked 89 overall in NBA 2K23, while Zach LaVine is ranked as an 88 overall. Both Chicago Bulls players made the All-Star Game last season.
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine were teammates for the first time last season (on the Chicago Bulls), and it's safe to say that they had some very good chemistry.

DeRozan averaged a career-high 27.9 points per game, and both players made the All-Star Game.

The Bulls were one of the best teams in the NBA during the start of the regular season, but after a season-ending injury to point guard Lonzo Ball they began to fall off.

That being said, DeRozan and LaVine still each had fantastic individual seasons. 

On Tuesday, NBA 2K announced that LaVine will be an 88 overall and DeRozan will be an 89 overall in the new game (NBA 2K23 that comes out on September 9). 

Both players are probably ranked pretty fairly, but it's interesting that DeRozan is ranked a tad higher than his fellow All-Star teammate.  

LaVine averaged fewer points per game (24.4 PPG), but he is the younger, more athletic player. 

Therefore, in a video game, it's surprising that the better three-point shooter and better dunker wouldn't be ranked higher.  

DeRozan is a fantastic mid-range shooter, but he shot 35.2% from the three-point range last season, while LaVine shot nearly 39%. 

In fact, 35.2% is impressive for DeRozan, who is a career 28.8% three-point shooter. 

In 2021, he shot just 25.7%. 

It's unlikely that fans will be upset with their ranking considering that the Bulls also lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

They will still be two of the highest ranked players in the game. 

