Watch DeMar DeRozan's Buzzer Beater To Beat The Wizards

DeMar DeRozan did it again.

Just one night after hitting a buzzer beater against the Indiana Pacers to give the Bulls a 108-106 in Indianapolis, DeRozan hit another buzzer beater on Saturday night to give the Bulls a win over the Wizards in D.C. 120-119.

The clip of the buzzer beater on Friday against the Pacers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Bulls.

The clip of the Buzzer beater on Saturday against the Wizards can also be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Bulls.

With the win the Bulls advanced to 24-10 on the season in 34 games, and they have now surpassed the Brooklyn Nets (who lost on Saturday) as the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

