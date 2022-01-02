Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Watch DeMar DeRozan's Buzzer Beater To Beat The Wizards
    Publish date:

    Watch DeMar DeRozan's Buzzer Beater To Beat The Wizards

    DeMar DeRozan hit a buzzer beater on Saturday night, and the Chicago Bulls defeated the Washington Wizards.
    Author:

    DeMar DeRozan hit a buzzer beater on Saturday night, and the Chicago Bulls defeated the Washington Wizards.

    DeMar DeRozan did it again. 

    Just one night after hitting a buzzer beater against the Indiana Pacers to give the Bulls a 108-106 in Indianapolis, DeRozan hit another buzzer beater on Saturday night to give the Bulls a win over the Wizards in D.C. 120-119.  

    The clip of the buzzer beater on Friday against the Pacers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Bulls.  

    The clip of the Buzzer beater on Saturday against the Wizards can also be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Bulls.  

    With the win the Bulls advanced to 24-10 on the season in 34 games, and they have now surpassed the Brooklyn Nets (who lost on Saturday) as the top seed in the Eastern Conference.  

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17440748_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch DeMar DeRozan's Buzzer Beater To Beat The Wizards

    just now
    USATSI_17359331_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steph Curry Just Broke Another Record

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17387724_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Lozno Ball Tweeted After DeMar DeRozan's Buzzer Beater

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17245943_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Kevin Durant Make A Tough Shot

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_13596347_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kyrie Irving Was Spotted At This Basketball Game On Saturday

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17440699_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Steve Kerr Explode On The Refs

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_12874002_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Klay Thompson Make 24 Three-Pointers In A Row Before The Warriors Play The Jazz

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17087438_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steve Kerr's Interesting Quote On Klay Thompson's Eventual Return

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17001062_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steph Curry's Move On Austin Rivers Went Viral

    13 hours ago