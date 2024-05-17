DeMar DeRozan's Honest Quote About NBA Future
DeMar DeRozan has been one of the best scorers in the NBA for over a decade.
The former USC star is coming off another strong season where he averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.
However, the Chicago Bulls missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.
DeRozan will now be one of the most notable free agents on the market this summer.
Recently, he was interviewed by FanDuel TV's Run It Back and spoke about his NBA future.
DeRozan: "I don't want to play 20 years. I'll be honest, I don't. Just from the standpoint of like, miss my kids, I kind of love being normal at times. 20 is a lot. I care too much for the game, I would never want to cheat the game. I think by the time I get to year 20, nah."
DeRozan has already played 15 seasons, which means he is expecting to play less than five more years in the NBA.
The Bulls have a talented roster, but continue to come up short, so it will be interesting to see if he stays with the franchise.
A lot of teams could use a player like DeRozan (who is a six-time NBA All-Star).
In addition to the Bulls, DeRozan has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs.
He has appeared in 63 NBA playoff games, but has been unable to reach the NBA Finals.