DeMar DeRozan's Status For Clippers-Bulls Game
DeMar DeRozan is not on the injury report for Thursday's game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Chicago Bulls.
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday evening in Ohio, and they will have All-Star DeMar DeRozan available for the game.
The star shooting guard is not on the injury report (see screenshot below).
He had missed a game against the New Orleans Pelicans a week ago, but has played in each of the last three games (scoring 20+ points in all three contests).
The Bulls come into the game as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-32 record in the 76 games that they have played in this season.
DeRozan is in his first year with the franchise, and is averaging 27.7 points per game on over 50% shooting from the field.
