DeMar DeRozan Just Passed Michael Jordan On This List In The Knicks-Bulls Game

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    DeMar DeRozan Passed Michael Jordan On This List In The Chicago Bulls Win Over The New York Knicks
    Publish date:

    DeMar DeRozan Passed Michael Jordan On This List In The Chicago Bulls Win Over The New York Knicks

    DeMar DeRozan has now scored more points than any player in franchise history in their first 16 games with the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls are beat the New York Knicks on Sunday night.
    Author:

    DeMar DeRozan has now scored more points than any player in franchise history in their first 16 games with the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls are beat the New York Knicks on Sunday night.

    DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls beat the New York Knicks 109-103 in Illinois on Sunday night, and DeRozan just broke a franchise record. 

    He is now the player who has scored the most points in his first 16 games with the Bulls in the team's history. 

    His 425 points passed Michael Jordan who had 424 points in his first 16 games with the team as a rookie during the 1984-85 season. 

    DeRozan finished the game with 31 points. 

    The former USC star began his career with the Toronto Raptors and had spent the last several seasons in San Antonio on the Spurs before signing with the Bulls this past offseason. 

    So far, the team looks fantastic with him as one of their top scorers.      

    The four-time All-Star has been fitting in seamlessly with Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball and the rest of the team. 

    The Bulls are now the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-5 record in their first 17 games. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17122700_168388303_lowres
    News

    DeMar DeRozan Just Passed Michael Jordan On This List In The Knicks-Bulls Game

    36 seconds ago
    USATSI_17168278_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Kevin Porter Jr.'s Injury Status For Rockets-Celtics Game

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17118478_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Draymond Green Said After The Warriors Beat The Raptors

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_11898080_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Trade For This Former All-Star

    18 minutes ago
    USATSI_17027807_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Gary Harris And Cole Anthony's Injury Status For Magic-Bucks Game

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16575151_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign LiAngelo Ball

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17167949_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Kevin Durant's Injury Status For Nets-Cavs Game

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17209614_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steph Curry And The Golden State Warriors Look Like The 2015 Warriors

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17119076_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out Steph Curry's Tweet That Is Going Viral

    12 hours ago