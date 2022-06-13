Skip to main content
DeMar DeRozan's Viral Tweet on Monday

Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan sent out a tweet on Monday morning that has gone viral. The Bulls lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks. The NBA Finals are currently taking place between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

On Monday morning, Chicago Bulls All-Star shooting guard DeMar DeRozan sent out a tweet that has gone viral on Twitter.  

DeRozan's tweet: "My heart been under strain, a lot of things that I don’t mention…"

DeRozan had a phenomenal season averaging nearly 28 points per game, and starting in the All-Star Game.  

The Bulls lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks in just five games.  

This was DeRozan's first season in Chicago after a tenure with the San Antonio Spurs. 

The Bucks ended up losing in the second-round of the playoffs (in a Game 7) to the Boston Celtics.  

The Celtics are currently tied up at 2-2 in the NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors.  

