DeMar DeRozan's Viral Tweet on Monday

On Monday morning, Chicago Bulls All-Star shooting guard DeMar DeRozan sent out a tweet that has gone viral on Twitter.

DeRozan's tweet: "My heart been under strain, a lot of things that I don’t mention…"

DeRozan had a phenomenal season averaging nearly 28 points per game, and starting in the All-Star Game.

The Bulls lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks in just five games.

This was DeRozan's first season in Chicago after a tenure with the San Antonio Spurs.

The Bucks ended up losing in the second-round of the playoffs (in a Game 7) to the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics are currently tied up at 2-2 in the NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors.

Related stories on NBA basketball