DeMar DeRozan's Viral Tweet on Monday
Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan sent out a tweet on Monday morning that has gone viral. The Bulls lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks. The NBA Finals are currently taking place between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.
On Monday morning, Chicago Bulls All-Star shooting guard DeMar DeRozan sent out a tweet that has gone viral on Twitter.
DeRozan's tweet: "My heart been under strain, a lot of things that I don’t mention…"
DeRozan had a phenomenal season averaging nearly 28 points per game, and starting in the All-Star Game.
The Bulls lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks in just five games.
This was DeRozan's first season in Chicago after a tenure with the San Antonio Spurs.
The Bucks ended up losing in the second-round of the playoffs (in a Game 7) to the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics are currently tied up at 2-2 in the NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.