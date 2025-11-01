DeMarcus Cousins Urges 2 NBA Teams to Pursue Ja Morant
Ja Morant is frustrated with the Memphis Grizzlies’ coaching staff.
The last time the veteran guard was reportedly frustrated with the coaching staff, it led to a major change. Will those frustrations lead to a different result this time around? Time will tell.
But NBA teams with an eye for the veteran guard must get on the phone and start putting out some feelers on the price of the high-flying star. The former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins has two teams in mind.
via @boogiecousins: Ja to minny Or Houston! Please and thank you!
The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Houston Rockets are among the Western Conference’s playoff contenders. You can guess by Cousins’ ask that the Wolves and the Rockets could use a point guard.
The Wolves have decided to experiment with Donte DiVincenzo at the point, but Mike Conley is still in the mix. Throughout the first three games of the season, Conley came off the bench. Over the past two games, he started with over 25 minutes of action.
Looking at the Rockets, they didn’t anticipate being thin at point guard to begin the year, but a pre-training camp setback for Fred VanVleet put his entire season in jeopardy. The Rockets couldn’t find an easy solution in the free agency market either, due to financial reasons.
Minnesota has started the year at 2-3, with the Rockets going 2-2. They are both searching for answers throughout the first couple of weeks of the season.
Morant’s Grizzlies haven’t been in blow-it-up mode through their first six games. They are 3-3, following Friday night’s loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. The fashion in which they lost on Friday led Morant to show his frustrations during his postgame scrum with the Memphis media.
“Go ask the coaches,” was his answer to most questions. Morant couldn’t say what went wrong for him personally. He didn’t seem to understand why he logged just 30 minutes, despite being healthy. Overall, it was a tough night for Morant, who shot 3-14 from the field for eight points.
The Grizzlies aren’t known to be taking calls on Morant at this time, but the drama seems to be unfolding quickly. The young star’s numbers might be down (20.8 PPG, 6.7 APG, 3.3 RPG), but there is more than enough proof that Morant is one of the more dynamic point guards in the NBA. With 313 games of experience, he has posted averages of 22.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.4 assists.
