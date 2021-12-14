Publish date:
DeMarcus Cousins' Injury Status For Bucks-Celtics Game
DeMarcus Cousins will be available on Monday night when the Milwaukee Bucks play the Boston Celtics.
The Milwaukee Bucks are in Boston to play the Celtics on Monday night, and for the game DeMarcus Cousins was on the injury report, but he will be available.
The former All-Star was on the injury report with a hip injury, but is playing in the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Bucks come into the game after beating the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday afternoon.
They are 18-10 in their first 28 games of the season, and coming off of winning the NBA Championship last year.
As for the Celtics, they come into the game under .500 with a 13-14 record in their first 27 games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.