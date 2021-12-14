DeMarcus Cousins' Injury Status For Bucks-Celtics Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Boston to play the Celtics on Monday night, and for the game DeMarcus Cousins was on the injury report, but he will be available.

The former All-Star was on the injury report with a hip injury, but is playing in the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Bucks come into the game after beating the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday afternoon.

They are 18-10 in their first 28 games of the season, and coming off of winning the NBA Championship last year.

As for the Celtics, they come into the game under .500 with a 13-14 record in their first 27 games.

