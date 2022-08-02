DeMarre Carroll Is Joining The Milwaukee Bucks Coaching Staff

Skip to main content

BREAKING: NBA Star Joining Milwaukee Bucks Coaching Staff

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!, the Milwaukee Bucks are adding former NBA player DeMarre Carroll to their coaching staff. Carroll has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets over his career.
Haynes: "Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer is adding DeMarre Carroll — one of his former players — to his coaching staff, league sources tell @YahooSports."

He last played in 2020 for the Rockets and Spurs. 

The 11-year NBA veteran has played in 578 regular season games, and has career averages of 8.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.  

He's also played in 64 playoff games with career averages of 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in the postseason. 

In 2015, he averaged 12.6 points per game on nearly 40% shooting from the three-point range for the Hawks.

The Hawks made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, but got swept by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In addition to being a solid player on offense, he always been a good defender. 

He is now joining Budenholzer, who was his coach with the Hawks. 

The Bucks are currently one of the best teams in the NBA, and this past season they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They lost to the Boston Celtics in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs in seven games. 

In 2021, Giannis Antetokounmpo led them to the NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns. 

