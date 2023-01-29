Dennis Schroder's Long Instagram Post After Controversial Lakers-Celtics Game

Dennis Schroder made a post to his Instagram story after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Boston Celtics.

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers were in Massachusetts facing off with the Boston Celtics for a primetime matchup.

The game was an exciting one, as it went into overtime (the Celtics won 125-121).

However, there was substantial controversy surrounding the final play of regulation when LeBron James drove to the basket and appeared to get fouled.

If the officials had blown the whistle, he would have gone to the free-throw line with the game tied at 105-105.

After the game, point guard Dennis Schroder made a long post to his Instagram story.

Schroder's Instagram Story

Schroder wrote: "@nba The refs gotta start getting fined for their mistakes! They also giving Technical fouls to ppl who are reacting to their mistakes.

The replay center should also use replay to get these calls right especially on an important play like the OBVIOUS foul on lebron at the end of the game.

This needs to stop. We need every win we can get in this league to reach our goals ! To lose 3-5 games this season off of referees mistakes is really hard."

It's a bold post from the 29-year-old, but what he said is understandable.

The officials admitted (after the game) that they got the call wrong.

Schroder finished his night with 13 points, two rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes of playing time.

The Lakers are now 23-27 in 50 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

If the NBA Playoffs began today, they would not qualify.

That said, the Lakers are only 3.0 games out of the fifth seed because the conference has been so tight.

They will play their next game against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night at Barclays Center in New York.