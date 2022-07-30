Denver Nuggets Rookie Collin Gillespie Fractures Leg

Addressing key needs on their bench in both the draft and free agency, the Denver Nuggets added Collin Gillespie out of Villanova on a two-way contract immediately following the 2022 NBA Draft.

On Saturday, the Nuggets announced that Gillespie suffered a lower left leg fracture earlier this week and he underwent surgery on Friday night in Philadelphia.

The team said in their press release that the rookie guard will be out indefinitely and that updates will be provided when necessary.

Spending five years at Villanova in college, Collin Gillespie was a member of the 2017-18 NCAA Championship team and he took on a leadership role for them his final few seasons.

During the 2020-2021 season, Gillespie was diagnosed with a torn MCL in his left knee, abruptly ending his season and hurting the Wildcats’ chances of winning another championship.

Coming back for one final season, Gillespie averaged 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and shot 41.5% from three-point range this past year. Playing in four Summer League games with the Nuggets, he averaged 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 39.5% from the floor.

While he signed a two-way contract this offseason, Collin Gillespie was expected to see minutes early on in his rookie season, especially given that the Nuggets’ front-office and coaching staff have raved about his abilities to impact the game on both ends of the floor.

The severity of Gillespie’s injury was not disclosed by the team, nor was a timeframe on when he is expected to resume basketball activities.