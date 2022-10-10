Nuggets Sign Recent Magic And Warriors Player

The Denver Nuggets are 0-2 in the preseason after losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls in their first two games.

They will look to rebound on Monday night when they host the Phoenix Suns in Colorado.

Many teams continue to make roster moves, with the season coming up in less than two weeks.

On Monday, the Nuggets announced that they have signed Chasson Randle, who most recently played in the NBA for the Orlando Magic in 2021.

Nuggets: "We have signed guard Chasson Randle to an Exhibit 10 contract and have requested waivers on guard Adonis Arms."

Randle has played in 119 regular season games for the Magic, Golden State Warriors, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks.

Before the Magic, he spent three games during the 2020 season with the Warriors.

His longest tenures came with the Magic and Wizards.

In 41 games for the Magic (he started in five of them), he averaged 6.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest.

His career averages are 5.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest.

Since he was signed to an Exhibit 10 contract, it's unlikely he will make the roster, but he could end up playing for their G League affiliate.

Last season, the 29-year-old played 17 games for the New Zealand Breakers and averaged 7.8 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest.

The Nuggets will play their first regular season game of the year on Oct. 19 when they visit the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.