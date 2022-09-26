Denver Nuggets Reportedly Sign 6-Foot-10 Forward

Skip to main content
On Monday, Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports that the Denver Nuggets have signed Grant Golden.
The Denver Nuggets are having media day on Monday and will open up training camp on Tuesday.

Like many teams around the league, they have made moves to fill out their roster for camp.

On Monday, Mike Singer of the Denver Post (h/t Hoops Rumors) reports that the Nuggets have signed Grant Golden to an Exhibit 10 contract.

Singer: "The Nuggets have signed Grant Golden to an exhibit-10, source tells @denverpost."

Golden is a 6-foot-ten forward who played six college basketball seasons for Richmond.  

During his final season, he averaged 13.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest in 37 games.  

Golden did not get selected in the 2022 NBA Draft this past summer.  

He played in NBA Summer League for the Atlanta Hawks and averaged 3.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest in four games. 

Getting to training camp will be a good experience, and he could play for the Nuggets' G League affiliate if he gets waived.  

They will play their first preseason game on Oct. 3rd at home in Colorado against the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

It will be interesting to see if they give him any playing time during the preseason. 

The Nuggets are coming off a solid year where they were the sixth seed in the Western Conference but lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Golden State Warriors in five games. 

They will play their first regular season game on Oct. 19th in Salt Lake City against the Utah Jazz. 

