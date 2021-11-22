Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Denver Nuggets' Starting Lineup Against The Phoenix Suns Without Nikola Jokic
    Publish date:

    The Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns.
    The Denver Nuggets are in Arizona to play the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. 

    They will be without their best player Nikola Jokic who has been ruled out for the game with a wrist injury. 

    Their starting lineup for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Nuggets come into the game with a 9-7 record in their first 16 games, and are coming off of a season where they were swept in the second round of the playoffs by the Suns.

    After many good regular seasons, they will need to make a playoff run that gets them to the Western Conference Finals for their season to be considered a real success. 

    The Suns are 12-3 and currently on an 11-game winning streak. 

