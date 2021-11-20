Denver Nuggets' Starting Lineup Without Nikola Jokic Against The Chicago Bulls

The Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls in Colorado.

For the game, they will be without their MVP Nikola Jokic, who is out with a wrist injury.

The full starting lineup can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nuggets come into the game with a 9-6 record, and have had several good regular seasons in a row, but no playoff success.

Last season, they were swept in the second round by the Phoenix Suns, who made the NBA Finals and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.

As for the Bulls, they are 10-5 in their first 15 games and off to a fantastic start to their season, and after missing the postseason for four straight seasons, it appears as if they will make it this season.

Related stories on NBA basketball