Denver Nuggets Waive Chasson Randle

According to The Denver Post’s Mike Singer, the Denver Nuggets have decided to waive four-year veteran guard Chasson Randle.

Randle, 29, was recently signed by the Nuggets on October 10 after previously playing for the New Zealand Breakers in the National Basketball League (NBL).

In four career seasons in the NBA, Randle has played for the Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks. He has played in 119 career games, averaging 5.7 points and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 40.1 percent from the floor and 36.1 percent from three-point range.

Randle’s most recent stint in the NBA was during the 2020-21 season with the Orlando Magic, where he played in 41 games and averaged 6.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Going undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft, Randle ended up signing with CEZ Nymburk of the Czech Republic's National Basketball League after failing to earn an undrafted rookie contract in the NBA.

It is unlikely at this time if Chasson Randle will play in the G League for the Grand Rapids Gold, the Denver Nuggets G League affiliates, but after signing an Exhibit-10 training camp deal with the team, he is eligible to join the team.

Winning back-to-back MVP awards, Nikola Jokic is ready to take the Denver Nuggets to the next level in the Western Conference, especially with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. returning from injuries.

The Nuggets will open up the 2022-23 NBA season on October 19 in Salt Lake City against the Utah Jazz.