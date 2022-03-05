Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo Get Dunked On

Derrick Jones Jr. had an incredible dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo during Friday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls by a score of 118-112 in Wisconsin on Saturday night to improve to 39-25 on the season.

However, the Bulls had an incredible highlight during the game, because Derrick Jones Jr. threw down a massive dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bulls Talk.

The Bucks improved to 39-25 with the win, which currently has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are on a three-game wining streak, and 6-4 in their last ten games overall.

As for the Bulls, the loss dropped them to 39-25, which has them as the fourth seed in the east.

They are on a four-game losing streak, but still 6-4 in their last ten games overall.

