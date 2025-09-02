Derrick White Sends Clear Message on Celtics Future After Trade Talk
Derrick White is gearing up for his fourth full season with the Boston Celtics.
For months, the veteran guard was one of the most notable names in the NBA’s rumor mill. With the Celtics potentially looking to offload some of their higher contracts, White seemed like a legitimate trade piece.
Had the Celtics pulled the trigger on a deal, it likely would’ve devastated the veteran guard. Recently speaking about his current playing city, White made it clear he doesn’t want to be anywhere else.
“Signing that [extension], I was super excited just to stay in Boston, to continue to be a Celtic, hopefully do great things in Boston,” White said on the White Noise podcast.
“More years in Boston. Like, this is what I want, and so this is what my family wants. Boston has been good. My kids were born in Boston, I kind of developed as a player in Boston, and that's really what it was about, it’s like what's going to make me happy? And I knew that was going to be in Boston. I love it in Boston.”
Last summer, White landed his contract extension during the NBA’s free agency opening. He landed a four-year, $125.9 million offer, which he signed without hesitation.
White’s Big Year
During his first season signing the extension, White was available for 76 games with the Celtics. He ended up scoring at a career-high clip, averaging 16.4 points and knocking down 44 percent of his shots from the field and 38 percent of his threes.
In the playoffs, White continued to score at a career-high rate. He made 46 percent of his shots from the field and 39 percent of his threes, averaging 18.8 points per game, along with 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
Could White Still Land on the Trade Block?
The Celtics parted ways with big names like Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday this offseason.
Boston will embrace White’s leadership alongside Jaylen Brown during a season where they don’t have Jayson Tatum in the mix. The star forward is recovering from an Achilles injury, which he suffered during the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
The chances of White becoming a notable NBA trade candidate once again seem slim. As he’s locked in with a multi-year deal, there’s no doubt the Celtics see themselves as championship contenders once Tatum is back in the mix.
White will remain a prominent player in their rotation. Over the course of his eight-year NBA career, White has posted averages of 13 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, while shooting 37 percent from three.