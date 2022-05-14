Skip to main content

Here's What Desmond Bane Tweeted After The Grizzlies Lost To The Warriros

Desmond Bane sent out two tweets on Saturday after the Memphis Grizzlies got eliminated by the Golden State Warriors.

The Memphis Grizzlies had their season end on Friday night in San Francisco when they lost to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 110-96.  

The Warriors won the second-round series 4-2, and they will now advance to the Western Conference Finals. 

On Saturday, Desmond Bane sent out two tweets. 

Desmond's first tweet: "Preciate the luv this season" 

Desmond's second tweet: "Back to the labbbbbb"  

The Grizzlies made the first-round of the playoffs as the eighth seed last year, and then finished this season as the second seed. 

As a young team, they are clearly on an upward trajectory. 

All-Star guard Ja Morant injured his knee at the end of Game 3, and did not return for the remainder of the series. 

Therefore, the Grizzlies played the final three games of the series without their best player. 

The Warriors will now play the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks in the next round for a chance to make the NBA Finals.

  • JAYSON TATUM MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 6: The Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 on Friday night in Wisconsin, which now forces a Game 7 on Sunday. After the big win, All-Star forward Jayson Tatum met with the media. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18178110_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Desmond Bane Tweeted After The Grizzlies Lost To The Warriros

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_18186483_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jayson Tatum Said After Game 6

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_18265662_168388303_lowres
News

Dillon Brooks Has A Viral Quote About The Warriors After Game 6

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16486081_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Damian Lillard Tweeted About Jayson Tatum

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18186244_168388303_lowres
News

First Since Wilt And Shaq? You Won't Believe What Giannis Antetokounmpo Did

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18264368_168388303_lowres
News

Jaylen Brown's Bold Quote After Game 6

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17858531_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Viral Tweet After the Grizzlies Got Eliminated

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_10866206_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After Game 6

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17481610_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After Game 6

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago