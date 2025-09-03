Details of Jonathan Kuminga’s Contract Concerns With Warriors
Jonathan Kuminga is one of several restricted players on the NBA’s free agency market who have yet to gain significant traction from suitors other than his original team.
Earlier in the offseason, Kuminga might’ve been viewed as a sign-and-trade candidate, but at this point, most teams have seemingly moved on for the time being.
A return to the Golden State Warriors seems to be likely for Kuminga, but that situation hasn’t been resolved.
According to NBC Sports Bay Area, the “entire situation comes down to control.”
The Latest on Jonathan Kuminga
In early September, the most enticing offer for Kuminga seems to be the $7.9 million qualifying offer from Golden State.
That’s not to say the Warriors haven’t placed a multi-year deal on the table. According to NBC Sports Bay Area, Kuminga was presented with a two-year deal in the $45 million range. The issue seems to be the team option attached to the second year.
While the Warriors want to be able to decide whether they move on from Kuminga or not next season, the player wants the same power ahead of next year’s free agency period. It seems the Warriors have not been open to budging on the type of option for the second season.
Weighing the Options
- Play on the $7.9 million salary and hit the free agency market in 2026
- Play on the $21.75 million salary, and play on a slightly increased salary for 2026 in Golden State
The 22-year-old forward’s free agency hasn’t gone as expected. After playing in his fourth season with the Warriors, Kuminga was expected to have a lot of interest.
However, the financial situation across the league placed Kuminga in a similar situation as Cam Thomas and Quentin Grimes. Gambling with a one-year, prove-it deal ahead of another free agency could be the right move for Kuminga, but it’s obviously a risky one.
After starting in a career-high 46 games in 2023-2024, Kuminga was back to a bench role with his minutes slightly down last year.
In 47 games, Kuminga shot 45 percent from the field and 31 percent from three to average 15.3 points. He also came down with 4.6 rebounds per game, while dishing out 2.2 assists per game.
With the Warriors still centered around players like Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, Kuminga’s role might not change much in 2025-2026. It’s unclear what the future holds for the young forward, but his first free agency certainly isn’t drumming up the offers he might have hoped for this summer.