McGruder, Pistons Agree On One-Year Deal

Detroit Pistons Bring Back Veteran On One-Year Deal

The Detroit Pistons and Rodney McGruder have agreed to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season.

While they have not made a ton of roster moves this offseason, the Detroit Pistons have agreed to terms on a new contract with one of their veteran players from the 2021-22 season.

Rodney McGruder is returning to the Pistons on a one-year contract, first reported by Spotrac’s Keith Smith and later confirmed by The Athletic’s James Edwards III.

McGruder, 31, played with the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers before joining the Detroit Pistons ahead of the start of the 2020-21 season.

In two seasons with Detroit, the veteran wing has averaged 5.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and has shot 40.6% from three-point range in about 14.1 minutes per game. He has only played in a total of 67 games with the Pistons, 4 of which he started in.

Having young, high-potential talents such as Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and first-round picks Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, the Pistons will be heavily focused on continuing to build for the future during the 2022-23 season.

What kind of role Rodney McGruder will hold for this team remains unknown, but one thing that is certain is that this upcoming year will most definitely be another rebuilding season for the Pistons.

While they do have some experienced players on their roster as of right now in Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel and Cory Joseph, Detroit has eight players on their roster who are on guaranteed rookie contracts for the 2022-23 season.

Gaining experience is critical for a young team, which is why expectations for the Pistons should not be very high yet.

Serving as an experienced mentor on the bench and in the locker room this past year, Rodney McGruder will likely serve a similar role for this organization once again. 

